Fair for superheroes - and fans

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Scribblecon, Todmorden’s only comics and zine fair returns on Saturday May 13th, from 10am to 4pm.

Held over both floors of the Golden Lion pub, Scribblecon showcases local and regional artists, writers and craftspeople. All tastes are catered for from indie/small press publications to all ages comics, underground zines, superheroes and more.

Guests this year include local comic artists Chris Browning (The Common Swings), Cat Byrne (Mizzle), Callum and Stuart Brown (The Wildlands), Vanessa Guy (Harry and The Flood), Sam Hardacre (Skinny Drawn Boy), Ian Denno (Larsen Around) and author Tom Burleigh (The Troubles of Magnet Boy), as well as visual artists Rachael Elwell, Johanna Öst, The Card Abides and Colin Lyall.

They will be joined by regional artists and creators from Halifax, Bradford, Leeds, Manchester, Warrington, Wigan, Blackpool and special guest Liam Hill (Highgreen Dawn) from Sheffield. As well as new comics and zines for sale, there will again be a second hand table, where fans will be able to find many pre-loved bargains. New to this year’s event is a tombola, raising money for the charity Mind. Entry is free, and all ages are welcome.

People attending the fair are also invited to dress up as favourite characters from comics, cartoons, books, or TV.

For a complete list of guests and more information, visit Calder Valley Scribblers online: caldervalleyscribblers.wordpress.com