Blowing their own trumpet - Elland Band crowned European Champions

Elland Silver Youth Brass Band have been crowned European Brass Band Champions 2017 and their Trombonist, Joe Heartfield, aged 12 was awarded Best Soloist.

The 45 strong band, aged 11 to 18 years competed in the Development Section of the contest which was held in the Kursaal, Ostende, Belgium. A total of 6 bands from across Europe took part in the competition, with the Elland Silver Youth Band being the sole English Competitor, having qualified as last year’s National Youth Band Champions.

The band have worked extremely hard over the past few months, attending extra rehearsals and workshops to prepare their programme and really wanted to do their very best. They were fortunate to compete in the competition last year in Lille, where they came second. So this year, they were even more determined to succeed.

Samantha Harrison, Musical Director, said: “It still hasn’t quite sunk in. To become European Champions is a dream come true. I’m so proud of all the band. they are such a fabulous group of young people, very talented musicians, but a great team and work so well together.

“Special thanks to all our amazing group of volunteers who chaperoned the young people and transported the bands percussion equipment in the van.”

The band are now invited to attend the 2018 European Youth Championship which are to be held in Utrecht, Holland.