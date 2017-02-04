Bringing back the Feelgood factor

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world.

The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one in the UK charts.

The band has enjoyed global success with hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator. The last album to feature founder member Lee Brilleaux - Down at the Doctors, was recorded live at the Dr. Feelgood Music Bar on Canvey Island just two months before he died.

The current line up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass (both 33 years with the band), Steve Walwyn on guitar (26 years), and Robert Kane (formerly of the Animals) the most recent addition – joining in 1999.

Julien Temple’s 2010 film Oil City Confidential tells the story of the bands formative years with Wilko Johnson.

May 2011 saw the digitally remastered re-release of Chessmasters, the band’s tribute to the Chess label, and the first Dr Feelgood album to feature Robert on vocals.

