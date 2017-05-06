Choir’s concert will aid church’s flood recovery

Calder Valley vocal ensemble Cantorelli will perform a concert of English music at the Good Shepherd Church, Mytholmroyd, on Thursday, May 11 at 7.30pm.

The programme will include excerpts from Purcell’s ‘Dido and Aeneas’, songs by 19th century composers Elgar, Holst, Gerald Finzi and Hubert Parry, sacred music by Stanford and Vaughan Williams, including the ‘Kyrie’ from his Mass in G minor, and more recent music by James Macmillan. The concert will support continuing work at the church following the floods of Boxing Day 2015. Admission to the concert is £8/£5. The choir will also sing at St Jude’s Church, Halifax, on May 20.