Choir to mark 275th Handel anniversary

Overgate Hospice Choir will mark the 275th anniversary of the first performance of Handel’s Messiah at its concerts during 2017.

The ‘Hallelujah for Handel’ initiative gets underway on Saturday, March 11 at the choir’s Annual Hymn Sing when it will perform ‘Lift Up Your Heads’ from the much-loved oratorio.

The Hymn Sing, at Central Methodist Church, Brighouse, will be conducted by Dr Simon Lindley, with accompanist Alan Horsey and guest soprano Claire Stafford. The repertoire for this year’s concerts is based on the theme ‘Rejoice and Sing’ and marks the 20th anniversary of the appointment of Dr Lindley as conductor.

The programme includes ‘My song is love unknown’, ‘Look to the Day’, ‘Guide me, O Thou great Redeemer’, ‘Dear Lord and Father of Mankind’ and other familiar hymns. Members of the audience are invited to join in.

The choir is aiming to raise £300,000 for Overgate Hospice by the end of its Silver Jubilee year.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets at £10 are available from 01422 373252, from Overgate Hospice or on the door.