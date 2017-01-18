Halifax band The Orielles sign deal with Heavenly thanks to law firm Shoosmiths

Law firm Shoosmiths has advised up and coming band The Orielles on a deal with leading indie record label Heavenly Recordings.

The band, originally from Halifax, have already played a string of festivals and they are tipped to take the music scene by storm.

The Orielles, who were recommended to use Shoosmiths’ to advise them on the deal by a number of music business professionals, say are thrilled to be working with Heavenly.

The London-based indie label has previously worked with renowned artists such as Manic Street Preachers and St Etienne.

Creative industries associate at Shoosmiths, Carol Isherwood, who advised on and negotiated the deal, is no stranger to the challenges facing young bands when signing a record deal.

Before becoming a lawyer, she was the lead singer and songwriter in a signed band herself. She also worked in music management for several years before going into law.

She said: “Clinching a record deal is an exciting time in any band’s career but getting good advice and negotiating the right deal is vital. It’s so easy to get carried away in the heat of moment and it’s no secret that a lot of bands have had their fingers burnt.”

The band said: “We are really excited to be working with Heavenly. They have released some of our favourite records and we’re very honoured to be among some amazing bands.”

Last year the firm announced it was expanding into Yorkshire by opening its 11th UK office in Leeds.