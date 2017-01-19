Halifax singer songwriter makes music contest final and will perform for industry experts

An acoustic act from Halifax has had a great start to the year.

Singer and songwriter Adelaide Taylor has been given the incredible opportunity to perform infront of record label executives on the same stage where greats such as Adele and Arctic Monkeys have once performed.

Adelaide has been invited to play on the main stage at the O2 Academy Leeds on Saturday (January 21) in front of a 1,000 strong crowd as part of the Soundwaves Music Competition grand finale industry showcase event.

The music competition is a festival style show displaying a plethora of 12 different acts from across Yorkshire and Northern England.

The talent ranges from acoustic acts, to pop artists as well as rock bands all competing for the top prize of recording sessions, radio airplay and the potential to be signed to management and recording companies.

The competition has been established for four years in Leeds, seeing many success stories and boosting music careers for unsigned acts.

Supporting the competition is Ella Shaw who stormed to the final of the 2015 hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent and since has gained millions of YouTube views. She will be present at Soundwaves show at O2 Academy Leeds performing her incredible track Summertime which the judges loved on Britain’s Got Talent.

The Soundwaves Music Competition previous winners include Sam Lavery who finished sixth in lasy years X Factor.

Adelaide is currently trying to gain popularity in Halifax and beyond by busking and gigging as much as possible and is very excited about the opportunity to play on the same stage as some of her idols at O2 Academy Leeds as part of the national Soundwaves Music Competition.

The winning act on the night will receive a fantastic prize package, including a full day’s recording at a professional recording studio as well as radio airtime, press coverage, magazine interviews, photo shoots and more.

For more information visit www.o2academyleeds.co.uk