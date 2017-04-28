Hornblower Brothers homecoming for two

It’s a homecoming for two of the four piece folk-punk band The Hornblower Brothers who headline the latest Doghouse (tonight, April 28 at 8.30pm) upstairs at The Gundog in Halifax centre.

The band was formed in 2007 by high school friends Nat and Al, who left their native Halifax in search of musical prospects and a higher education.

They later rigged in a fewhousemates during university days in Brighton, as well as a man they met on the street using dustbins as drums.

After getting seen at an early show by a representative of trend-setters Way out West Records, the band started touring and came to the attention of BBC6 DJ Steve Lamacq, later being championed by Jon Kennedy and Marc Riley (the band is on stage at 10pm).

Preceding them is VATS, an innovative four piece band from Hebden Bridge.It is influenced by the sounds of The Velvet Underground and The Kinks to the more contemporary Tame Impala and Courteeners.

U18s can only attend the gig with an adult. Tickets £9 on night or £7 in advance from Grayston Unity pub or Ticketweb.