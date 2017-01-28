Invitation to see how an orchestra rehearses

It’s Open Night at Todmorden Orchestra.

After its successful open rehearsal last term, the orchestra is once again open its doors to the public.

Players and officers alike wush to invite anyone who is interested in seeing an orchestral rehearsal to come along and listen, and join them for a cup of tea.

“Of you play a string instrument and want to see how it feels to play in an orchestra, why not come along and try your hand? says Diana Doherty.

“We’ll be rehearsing Sibelius First Symphony and our conductor Nicholas Concannon-Hodges will be happy to fit people in alongside an experienced orchestra member.”

Todmorden Orchestra which recently celebrated its centenary is a symphony orchestra which has a thriving role in Todmorden’s cultural life, with a loyal following.

It performs with some of the UK’s most talented soloists at Todmorden’s magnificent, Grade I-listed Town Hall. The leader is Andrew Rostron, and musicians come from Manchester to Halifax. Everyone is welcome at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 31.