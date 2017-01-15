Scottish band Southern Tenant Folk Union released their seventh album Join Forces in September last year and are now on the road promoting it arriving at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on February 8.

The band may be familiar having appeared on Andrew Marr’s Sunday morning political show. They are past winners of the ‘Americana Artist Of The Year’ award and have graced the stages at prestigious festivals including Celtic Connections.

Live reviews of their concert performances have described STFU as “a must see live band combining a rich blend of musical talent with a high octane Appalachian style’.

Tickets for the gig are £10 for members and £12 standard from 01422 845265.