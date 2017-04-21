Like minded

Hebden Bridge rockers The Tiny Minds release their first single ‘Jealous Sea’ on Dance to the Radio EP this Friday - launching a hugely busy period for them.

They’re playing ‘Live at Leeds’ at the Faversham on April 29 at 12pm.

Then they are supporting Japanese psychedelic band Qujaku at the Doghouse on May 5 which is at The Gundog in Halifax town centre.

They travel just up the road to The Golden Lion in Todmordern for Festival 23 on May 20 and then return to their home town to play The Raconteur’s Delight Cabaret on June 16 at the Trades Club.

Find out more about the band and lisen to Jealous Sea at https://www.facebook.com/thetinyminds/