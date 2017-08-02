Pop music favourites S Club 7 heading to the Atik in Halifax

The popular group S Club 7 will be be ‘bringing it all back’ to Halifax this August as part of ATIK & Vinyl’s Social Saturday nights.

The band who hit the charts in the 2000s will be getting the party moving and celebrating the club’s newly refurbished Vinyl room on Saturday August 5 and will perform some of their greatest hits including Reach and ‘Don’t Stop Movin’.

And as if that wasn’t enough excitement, Love Island couple Dom Lever and Jess Shears will be making an appearance on Friday August 11, as part of Voodoo Fridays, one of the biggest student nights in and around Halifax.

The venue on Commercial Street, which opened last year following a £500,000 investment.

General Manager Adrian Broadhead said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our stars and we know our customers will enjoy partying with them.

“We love creating lasting memorable experiences and we’ve had some great names visit the club since it opened. We look forward to continuing this over the next few months with special guests.”