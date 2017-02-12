Reach out for the Magic of Motown

Music fans are invited to one of the biggest parties of the year when the unstoppable Magic of Motown show celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The spectacular show steams into the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Friday, May 19 to honour the chart-topping sounds of Diana Ross, the Four Tops, the Supremes, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and the Isley Brothers.

The captivating concert show features more than 35 classic songs with dazzling dance moves and superb musicianship.

The show marks the 50th anniversary of the Four Tops’ hit single ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’ which reached number one on both sides of the Atlantic - and is now the stand-out number in the Magic of Motown show.

Many of the music label’s best-known numbers will be performed - including ‘Ain’t No Mountain’, ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’, ‘Heard it Through the Grapevine’, ‘Blame It on the Boogie’, ‘My Cherie Amour’, ‘All Night Long’ and ‘Dancing in the Street’.

The show is produced by Michael Taylor and the lead singer is Andre Lejaune, who was born in Miami and gained singing experience in England as a member of The Drifters with Ray Lewis for five years.

For box office information contact 01422 351158.

l l Watch out in a future edition of WOW for the chance to win tickets for the Magic of Motown.