Reid all about it

Here’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around every day as Calderdale welcomes rock legend Terry Reid - the man who famously turned down the lead singing role in Led Zeppelin, suggesting Robert Plant instead!

This is a man of whom Aretha Franklin once said The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Terry Reid were the best England had to offer in 1968.

For those who truly cherish the heritage of British rock and soul, an evening spent with Terry will always leave the audience emotionally moved by what they’ve experienced.

It really is something that defies simple description.

Terry is coming to Arden Road Social Club on June 10. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/393755