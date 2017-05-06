Roger lends his voice to Rotary fundraiser

Singer songwriter Roger Davies is supporting a charity bid by Brighouse Rotary Club to raise money to employ two teachers for a year in Sierra Leone.

Over the past three years, Brighouse Rotarians have raised more than £15,000 for medical equipment and education support in the country.

It is hoped that the concert by Roger at Brighouse Sports and Social Club, Russell Way, on May 18 will raise £2,500 to further support the initiative which is organised through the charity EducAid.

On Saturday May 13 Roger and his Band will be in concert at Bridlington Priory and he will also perform at Shepley Spring Festival on May 20.

It’s been a busy spring for Roger and the band whose debut single ‘Chasing the Sun’ has just been released and will be available as a digital download on May 19.

Roger said: “The concert at Brighouse Sports and Social Club will be a very special, fundraising event organised by the Brighouse Rotary Club with proceeds donated to EducAid.”

The concert is at 7.30pm. Tickets at £15 are on 07747 627877 or pay on the door.