Smallest venue that makes sweet music for audiences of just 18 ...

Small is definitely beautiful when it comes to music concerts at the Grayston Unity pub.

And with a cosy capacity of just 18 Halifax’s diminutive town centre venue will be the tiniest taking part in this year’s nationwide Independent Venue Week at the end of January. The biggest is Koko in Camden, London which holds 1,500.

Grayston Unity, the new craft ale bar, by the town hall, Wesley Court, Halifax

Independent Venue Week is when artists and the music industry pay tribute to hard working venues like Grayston Unity, Doghouse at Arden Road Social Club and The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge who give performers their first breaks.

The Grayston gig at 8.30pm on January 24 (tickets £2) will be with emerging artist Oliver Pinder a singer/songwriter from Queensbury who is attracting interest from several record labels. “I’ve never played anywhere quite so small,” said Oliver. “In my experience it’s easier to play to large crowds .”

Added Michael Ainsworth, owner of Grayston Unity and a founder of music promoters Doghouse: “We put gigs on in our back room so it leads to very intimate performances!”

Full details from www.independentvenueweek.com plus more in next week’s WOW 24/7.