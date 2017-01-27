Standing alone & standing out

Back in August three piece rockers Stand Alone thought their chances of winning a prestigious music competition might falter at the first hurdle.

Holiday commitments meant one of the trio was away and unable to take part in the first round of SoundWaves - an annual play-off for unsigned bands.

Thankfully the judges heard enough in the material they submitted and a remarkable journey began, ending in triumph last weekend.

Now Gavin Stevenson (guitar and lead vocals), Luke Harrison (bass guitar) and Tom Durrans (drums) are on the verge of taking their band to the next level, having impressed judges, various music luminaries and a magnificent crowd more than 1,000 strong at Leeds 02 Academy on Saturday night.

The band worked its way through three rounds before performing three songs to beat 10 other acts - including Halifax-based singer/guitarist Adelaide Taylor - and lift the regional SoundWaves title.

“We were confident in our own ability and we played well on the night,” said Gavin who lives in Hipperholme.

“The crowd reaction was amazing but you never really know how these things will work out,” added the 27-year-old music teacher.

“We thought the band that won would be asked to go backstage and get ready for a finale, and when that didn’t happen we expected the worst.

“When they announced we had won it was a real surprise.”

The band now faces a series of national magazine and radio interviews.

Their winning prize also includes a number of recording sessions.