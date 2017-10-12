Take That star Gary solo tour takes him to the Vic

Gary Barlow has announced a tour of the UK kicking off in April 2018, playing 34 dates in 24 intimate venues - and the great news is he’s heading to Halifax on May 24.

Tickets go onsale 10am Friday October 20 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tour will see Gary play intimate venues across the UK and Ireland including some he’s never visited before. The last time Gary played a string of venues this size, demand was so high he could have sold certain venues out six times over!

“I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans,” says Gary of his forthcoming tour. “The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before.”

He last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena. The British singer-songwriter and record producer who found worldwide fame as a member of British pop group Take That. Since forming in 1989 Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets. Gary has become one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 Number One singles as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams. Gary’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year. More recently, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce The Band a record breaking musical featuring their music.