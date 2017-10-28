The beauty of the north in music, words and dance

Kathryn Tickell,David Almond, Amy Thatcher

Kathryn Tickell is one of a select group of folk musicians to be awarded an OBE for her work on the Northumbrian smallpipes and she brings her Tales & Tunes show to the Trades Club on Tuesday, October 31.

She is joined at this gig by award winning author David Almond and accordionist/clog dancer Amy Thatcher to explore the landscape, language, history and strange beauty of the north.

Kathryn Tickell is the UK’s greatest exponent of the Northumbrian pipes and in a 25 year career she has released 15 of her own albums.

She has also recorded with The Chieftains, Penguin Café Orchestra, Jon Lord, Evelyn Glennie and produced six albums with fellow North East legend Sting.

David Almond is the author of Skellig, My Name is Mina, The Savage, The Tightrope Walkers, A Song for Ella Grey winning The Carnegie Medal and has won two Whitbread Awards for his work.

Amy Thatcher is an accordionist and clog dancer as well as being a key member of several well known folk acts in the UK including Kathryn Tickell’s The Side, The Shee and the electronic folk super-group The Monster Ceilidh Band.

lLucy Rose’s breakthrough third album Something Changing was inspired by a grueling tour of South America booked by her superfans in that continent and she plays live at the Trades Club on Wednesday, November 8.

She was invited to play in eight countries across Latin America at venues booked by local fans halfway across the world who had somehow become obsessed by her first two folk tinged albums.

Lucy even stayed with her fans in their homes before playing gigs that attracted hundreds of people who were singing along with her words. She later made a very personal documentary of the tour and the impact the experience had on her songwriting.

The resulting record Something Changes won her heavy radio airplay and resulted in big audiences at her Glastonbury, Latitude and Longitude festival shows over the summer.