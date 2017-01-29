The Feelgood factor

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world and they are heading for The Ritz on Saturday, February 11.

The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the No1 album Stupidity. Singles included Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

The band has a completely different line-up but the energy has never diminsihed. The current group is Kevin Morris and Phil Mitchell (with 33 years service), Steve Walwyn (26 years), and Robert Kane who joined in 1999. Tickets 01484 720058.