They’re still beautiful after all these years

When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments …

And so the The South was born, featuring former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer, Dave Hemingway, left the group earlier this year, Gaz has now moved across to vocal duties.

The band plays all the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with a nine piece live band.

With the new reshuffle complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go and they come to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax onNovember 2 (tickets from the theatre box office on 01422 351158).

The band continues to celebrate the classics - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her.

These songs, and many more, span an impressive 20 year of hit making which started way back in 1989!