They’ve still got soul!

More than 30 years since ‘The Commitments’ burst from the pages of Roddy Doyle’s best-selling novel, now the world’s hardest working soul band will stop off at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, next week.

After a two year run in the West End, the stage show of ‘The Commitments’ is now on a seven month UK tour with ‘Coronation Street’ star Kevin Kennedy as Jimmy’s Da, Andrew Linnie as Jimmy Rabbitte and Brian Gilligan as Deco.

Roddy Doyle said: ‘I wrote the novel and invented the characters in 1986, and it thrills me to think they will be entertaining audiences throughout the UK and Ireland 30 years later.’

The show, which runs from May 8 to 13, features many soul classics including ‘I Heard it through the Grapevine’, ‘Mustang Sally’ and ‘Try a Little Tenderness’.

Tel: 01274 432000,