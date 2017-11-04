Trades Club continues to deliver eclectic music mix

Ewan McLennan/The Burning Hell

He has worked with Trades regulars Martin Simpson and Dick Gaughan shaping his own guitar playing and learning at the feet of masters from the older generation of ‘folk greats’ before carving out his own path.

McLennan was signed to Fellside Records to record his first full album, ‘Rags & Robes’, and in 2011 that confident debut won him the prestigious Horizon Award at the BBC Folk Awards.

His second album, ‘The Last Bird To Sing’ won him Spiral Earth Awards in 2013 and his third ‘Stories Still Untold’ saw him “continue his evolution into a major figure on the Scottish folk scene” according to SongLines magazine.

His most recent project, Breaking the Spell of Loneliness, was a collaborative tour and album with author and journalist George Monbiot that ambitiously sought to address the curse of our age, which they believe is a crowded planet stricken by loneliness.

lCanadian band The Burning Hell hold an unusual unofficial world record for playing 10 concerts in 10 countries from Netherlands to Slovenia in 24 hours and they play the Trades Club on Sunday, November 19.

The Burning Hell actually is the alter-ego of Canadian songwriter Mathias Kom who took the name from a religious pamphlet he was handed in the street in Toronto in 2000. Different versions of the band have been on the road in one form or another since 2007, playing everywhere from Glastonbury to the Arctic Circle. They have popped up in bars, festival tents, living rooms, abandoned bunkers, and a mental asylum in rural France along the way running the musical gamut from introspective folk to hyperactive rock and roll. Kom’s restless spirit means no two Burning Hell records sound alike. The Burning Hell are on a world tour promoting their eighth full-length album, Revival Beach, which takes them across continents.

