Turning Japanese

Doghouse organisers have a busy spell coming up with two gigs in a week at a new venue.

“It’s taking us back to our roots as it’s standing only with a capacity of less than 100,” said Michael Ainsworth.

Playing on Friday, April 28 will be VAT (9pm) and The Hornblower Brothers (10pm) while a week later it is the turn of Hebden Bridge four piece The Tiny Minds who in March supported The Pigeon Detectives on tour. They’ll be on stage at 9pm followed at 10pm by Qujaku (pictured), a Japanese psychedelic band formed in 2013 and based in Shizuoka. Their music is reminiscent of The Horrors. Get tickets direct from Grayston Unity pub, Revo Records or Ticketweb.