Young Singers hit the high notes

With members ranging from 8 to 21 years of age, Halifax Young Singers are one of the finest youth choirs in the north of England.

The choir performs a wide-ranging repertoire of music in different styles and genres and regularly sings at prestigious local venues with other choirs and orchestras.

Now celebrating its 25th season, the choir is conducted by Lynn Hudson with accompanist Craig Cockerill.

Last year the choir won 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the U19 category at the Mrs Sunderland Festival in Huddersfield.

The choir rehearses on Thursday evenings at Carlton United Reformed Church and has around 70 members.

It has appeared with Kirklees Youth Symphony Orchestra, Lindley Band and Brighouse and Rastrick Band, often performing at Halifax Minster and Huddersfield Town Hall.

The choir has toured to France and Germany, taken productions of ‘Pirates of Penzance’ and ‘Ruddigore’ to the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival at Buxton, made CDs, appeared on television, commissioned its own pieces, and presented full-scale works such as Rutter’s Requiem and Stainer’s Crucifixion.

Halifax Young Singers will be in action at St Anne’s Church, Southowram on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm.Tickets are £7 & £5 concessions on the door or from 01422 613915.