PREVIEW: While She Sleeps wake up fans with Yorkshire homecoming gigs and album You Are We

Sheffield post-hardcore band While She Sleeps are planning to wake up a whole new army of fans with a 60 date world tour to plug new third album, You Are We.

Their made in Sheffield project will be launched with a special sold out homecoming tomorrow (Fri, April 21) at city centre venue The Plug.

Yorkshire fans can still get tickets to see them play Fibbers in York tonight (April 20) and Leeds Uni Stylus on Saturday, May 13. They also play Leeds Festival on Sunday, August 27.

The five-piece - vocalist Lawrence Taylor, guitarists Sean Long and Mat Welsh, bassist Aaran McKenzie and drummer Adam Savage - say there is nowhere more special than home to take their 10-year journey to the next level.

While She Sleeps, hot on the heals of fellow Sheffield metalcore pals Bring Me The Horizon, are celebrating the landmark anniversary by becoming totally independent.

In an exclusive interview guitarist Mat revealed how they raised funds to record the new album via a PledgeMusic campaign, where fans have been able to buy everything from signed copies to bundles, including singing and guitar lessons with the band at www.pledgemusic.com

They recorded the album in Sheffield at their own new studio base, in a converted warehouse near the old ski village and plan to use the facility to help other emerging bands.

It's a bold, impressive and powerful move that reflects the decade gone by and hints at what the future has to offer.

You Are We, produced by Carl Bown, is full of force, focus and determination with brutal anthems that paint a vivid picture of a post-Brexit Britain, but stand as both the most universal and personal songs of the band’s career, demonstrating both their continued musical evolution and an incisive social conscience.

While She Sleeps have been on a trailblazing path that has seen them become one of the fastest rising bands on the UK hard rock and metal circuits, including a sold out headline tour, festival appearances, features across national music magazine pages and regular plays on Radio 1.

Their You Are We tour will take them around the UK and Europe, to Thailand, Korea, China and Australia.

It wasn't always like that. Matt revealed they started out playing to as few as two people but his advice to new bands is to play every gig like it's your last.

Mat, from Spinkhill, near Renishaw, said: "When you are starting out you have to take absolutely anything you can get. We would say we would play to five people as if we were playing to 5,000. I remember playing a show and there were two men sat in the corner drinking beers and we treated it like we were playing in front of thousands of people. We tell new bands to play every show like it's their last.

"For me it wasn't about dreaming about being an astronaut. From about 10 years old it was about being in a band and playing big festivals."

Of their forthcoming Leeds and Reading Festival appearances he praised owner Melvin Benn for giving local bands a big break alongside global superstars.

Matt added: "Without people like him we wouldn't have such a strong music scene. I remember he once watched us fro the side of the stage - that was amazing. He selects the bands he cares about and he feels deserves a slot, which is really cool."

He said of the homecoming shows: "It's fantastic to come home. We get different reactions all around the world but when we started out we didn't leave Yorkshire for the best part of four years so it's great to be back, to meet people will tell you they were at one of our early shows and know songs that we can barely remember existed."

* Tickets for While She Sleeps are selling out fast at all venues - for availability visit www.seetickets.com. For Leeds Festival information and tickets visit www.leedsfestival.com

