A monster story

Is he a man or a monster?

The countdown continues to curtains up on Nick Dear’s stage version of Frankenstein being produced by Brighouse-based Foot of the Barrel and partners Bite My Thumb.

The play - originally created by Mary Shelley - gets its first outing at Brighouse Civic Theatre with performances on both May 5 and 6 (tickets 0333 8000030).

It then shifts to the Theatre Royal, Wakefield (01924 211311)as part of the Drama Festival on June 1.

It is at Barnsley Lamprooms Theatre (01226 200075) on June 9 and finishes its tour back in Calderdale at Halifax Playhouse on June 16/17 (01422 365998). Tickets - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/165263