A nose for a very romantic story

Set in the golden age of musketeers, Deborah McAndrew’s lively new adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic romantic comedy Cyrano de Bergerac arrives at the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough next Tuesday, May 9.

The Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme production has been touring since February and will be in Halifax until Saturday, May 13. And the great news is there are still a few tickets left.

Cyrano tells the story of a brilliant poet and dashing musketeer who, while deeply in love with the beautiful Roxane, is afraid to reveal his true feelings worried she could never love a man with such an enormous nose.

Instead of revealing himself he delivers his own romantic thoughts and words through the mouth of the handsome Christian.

Cyrano’s exquisite poetry captures Roxane’s heart but who will she finally fall for?

“Debbie has created a carefully crafted version that marries the energy and vibrancy of youth with the romance and classicism of the original,” says director Conrad Nelson.

The production comes in the 25th anniversary year of Northern Broadsides, whose home is the Viaduct Theatre.

The company founded by Barrie Rutter will shortly begin touring Richard III, the very first play the company performed.

For tickets call 01422 255266.