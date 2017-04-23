Comedy is just child’s play at Arts Festival

Stand-up comedy is famous for its adult humour but thanks to Hebden Bridge Arts Festival kids can enjoy some top class comics… only without the rude bits.

Since 2005, the Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit to do their thing cleanly for an audience of children aged six plus and their families. Master storyteller Matt Highton is the MC at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Saturday July 1 and he is joined on the bill by Paul ‘Silky’ White and improvisers Comedy Sportz. The performers say the junior gig is like a normal comedy club - but it’s on during daylight hours and there is a higher than usual chance of heckles!

Comedy Club 4 Kids has expanded from one London residency countrywide, and this West Yorkshire show is family friendly, but without patronising the young audience. Festival artistic director Helen Meller said: “We wanted to expand our offer to families during the festival and what better way to do that by making sure they can have a good laugh.” There will be two shows: at 1.30pm for 2 and 3.30pm for 4.