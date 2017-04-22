Depicting the life of a genius

Actors’ Workshop Youth Theatre’s first production of 2017 is Peter Shaffer’s story of the life and death of arguably the greatest composer ever, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Set in late 18th Century Vienna, the play acts as a confessional for Mozart’s contemporary, Court Composer Antonio Salieri.

Driven to intense jealousy, the devout Salieri develops a deep hatred towards God for instilling the childish Mozart with a genius gift for music instead of himself.

As to what Salieri is confessing ... well you’ll have to go along and see the production for yourself.

Mozart, who died when he was only 34 went on to compose more than 600 works, many acknowledged as pinnacles of symphonic, concertante, chamber, operatic, and choral music.

Producers say they are fortunate to have the involvement of musical director, Daniel Bath.

In addition to teaching the piano to several of the group’s young actors he has also enlisted a talented ensemble of young musicians to bring Mozart’s music to life.

And as you’ll see from the accompanying photograph, the costumes are simply outstanding and the work of the highly talented wardrobe mistress Delia Fawcett and her team.

The play is directed by Mike Ward.

Please note that tickets, which cost £8 (£5 concessions) from 01422 323688, are already selling fast.

On going to press WOW learned that the Saturday performance had already sold out.