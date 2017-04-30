How to walk the dinosaur!

Dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages will enjoy a historical journey of discovery at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, in May.

Scottish theatre company Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre will give two performances of their enticing new show ‘Dinosaur Detectives’ on Saturday, May 13 at 11am and 2pm and Sunday, May 14 at 1.30pm. The show is aimed at families and children aged from 5-10 years.

‘Dinosaur Detectives’ looks at the story of the great Victorian fossil hunters, in particular Mary Anning, William Buckland and Gideon Mantell - and their rivalry.

Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre uses puppetry combined with projection and shadow theatre to create a fascinating world. Audiences will have the chance to study real fossils at the end of the show which is perfect for little dinosaur lovers. Tel: 01484 430528 .