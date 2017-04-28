The much anticipated Hebden Bridge Burlesque festival continues this weekend April 28-30 with a huge international line-up of artists flying in from across the world.

As well as 50 performers there will be nine workshops taking place including burlesque skills like fan dancing to physical theatre disciplines like clowning and stage make-up masterclasses. The festival opens tonight with a Legend in the Making competition for newcomers hosted by festival co-host Heidi Bang Tidy at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre.

That’s followed by The Late Night Quickie - a new show for 2017 featuring the edgier side of alternative cabaret. Full details www.hebdenbridgeburlesquefestival.co.uk