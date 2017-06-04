It’s murder at the party!

Described by the writer David Kerby-Kendall as ‘part Downton, part Agatha Christie’, Heartbreak Productions’ Murder on the Terrace brings mystery and comedy to the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Sunday, June 11.

The murder mystery spoof will be performed in the theatre’s courtyard space at 7pm with the action set at a garden party to celebrate Lord Cava’s retirement and the hand-over of his successful wine empire to his nephew. But the celebrations turn to shock when a body is discovered - and members of the audience are invited to help solve the puzzling mystery along with the sardonic Inspector Back.

Heartbreak Productions specialise in outdoor theatre and have given successful tours of ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Dracula’ and Shakespearean comedies.

Tel: 01484 430528.