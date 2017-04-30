Joan of Arc story told by drag king

Following a sell-out run at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it won a Scotsman Fringe First Award, The Stage Award and Spirit of the Fringe Award, JOAN arrives at Square Chapel as part of a national tour.

An earthy story of courage, conviction and hope based on the story of Joan of Arc, JOAN is performed by drag king champion Lucy Jane Parkinson in a show that sees history’s greatest gender-warrior dragging up as the men she defies.

Packed with guts and heart, this fearless solo play (with uproarious songs) asks what happens when a disguise becomes real and you have to fight for who you are.

Written and directed by Lucy J Skilbeck, the production takes us through the life of Joan of Arc from early adolescence – guided by Saint Catherine – to her death, burned at the stake at just 19, dressed in men’s clothing.

In an evening addressed to ladies, gentlemen and everyone in between, JOAN, history’s ultimate gender rebel, is brought to life by Lucy Jane, known to cabaret audiences as LoUis CYfer.

The first king to ever win the UK national drag competiton Drag Idol UK, Parkinson performs nationally and internationally at cabaret and drag clubs, as well as weekly at Soho’s historic Admiral Duncan pub.

The show is on May 18 at 8pm and ticket information is from the box office on 01422 349422.