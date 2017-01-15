Rock on Tommy and Bobby

Comedy legends Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball bring their hilarious comedy play, The Dressing Room to the Victoria Theatre Halifax next month.

Set behind-the scenes at a run-down theatre, it’s a show suitable for the whole family.

The play, written by Bobby Ball, combines sitcom with variety and comedy, and also features the crazy goings-on of compere Stu Francis and fellow comic Johnnie Casson.

The Dressing Room gives the audience a peak at life behind the scenes in a theatre, with all the gossip and misunderstandings that go along with it!

Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball are best known for their comedy variety show, The Cannon and Ball Show which was a smash hit through the 1970s and 1980s lasting for nine years.

Since then the pair have also appeared in their own sitcom, made movies and worked extensively in the theatre with lots of pantomime appearances.

This production follows on from the success of other plays, including Big Bad Mouse in 2008 and Rock Off Tommy in 2014 (Bobby’s catchphrase was Rock On Tommy), which was also written by him.

The Dressing Room promises to be a great mix of comedy, variety and drama, and this will be right up the street of audiences who fell in love with the Lancastrian duo almost 40 years ago!

lTickets are available from £19. They can be bought online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.