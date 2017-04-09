Sara celebrates 10 years of stand up with Arts Festival gig

Fearless comic Sara Pascoe is on the road with her new show Animal and Hebden Bridge Arts Festival has tempted her to stop off for a gig at the Picture House on Tuesday June 27, writes Paul Clarke.

Celebrating 10 years as a stand up Pascoe is a very familiar face thanks to countless no hold barred appearances on TV panel shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You? QI, Taskmaster, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and 8 out of 10 Cats.

When Pascoe appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks she gamely took her place in line during the identity parade round as a former dancer and back-up singer for Robbie Williams’s father Pete Conway. Pascoe also took part in series three of the comedy challenge show Taskmaster carrying out a series of random tasks in competition with other comedians. She is also an in demand comedy actress appearing in The Thick of It, Being Human, Twenty Twelve and W1A.

Her first book ‘Animal: The Autobiography of a Female Body’ is now out in paperback exploring the evolution of the female body posing typically tough questions like are humans naturally bad? How do we become better? Do we really have to die? And should Pascoe have a baby?

Pascoe might be honest and unflinching as she expounds on sexuality, empathy, and God, but at heart she is a comic.

So expect plenty of material in her live show about selfies, glow worms and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Pascoe is warning - and she thinks this should be obvious – that Slytherins are absolutely unwelcome at her shows. The Picture House gig is part of Hebden Bridge Arts Festival’s 2017 programme which runs from June 23 to July 3.

Festival Artistic Director Helen Meller said: “Every year we try to bring in one big name comedian who is doing interesting work, and Sara’s recent shows have been, frank, fearless but most of all funny. Sara is prepared to challenge audiences which is perfect for Hebden Bridge - plus she may be the only vegan comic on the circuit so she will find plenty of friends here.”

Tickets for the show are available Monday to Friday from Hebden Bridge Town Hall or check out a special online offer at www.hebdenbridgartsfestival.co.uk