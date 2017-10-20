Top comedians up for a laugh as Halifax Comedy Festival is launched

Some of the best comedians in the business will grace stages across town as the third annual Halifax Comedy Festival gets underway today (October 20).

Barbara Nice and Richard Herring kick off the laughter making at Arden Road Social Club and The Victoria Theatre respectively tonight together with the play Swansong, a four hander with a swan pedallo at Square Chapel.

Map of performances

And later in the week top performers Sara Pascoe, Shazia Mirza, Justin Moorhouse, Archie Kelly, Ed Gamble, Rob Rouse and Daliso Chaponda to name a few will bring a collective smile to the town.

The festival will be brought to a close by Lee Nelson who, as recently seen on national news under his real name Simon Brodkin, pulled off a huge political stunt handing a P45 to Prime Minister Theresa May at the Conservative Party Conference.

As well as top comedians, the festival will also host hilarious acts and plays, including an interactive, sing-a-long-a showing of the cult movie Rocky Horror Picture Show, a comedy play about The Six Wives of Henry VIII and a comedian and chef who makes food with things found in his shed - George Egg: DIY Chef.

Two of Halifax’s heritage gems play host to some quirky comedy delights this year with The Thermos Museum at The Piece Hall; a free and funny half hour tour of the world of the Thermos flask, and more comedians off the telly (Justin Moorhouse, Paul Tonkinson and Howard Read) trying (and failing) to behave at The Halifax Minster.

The weather might be on the turn but these next nine days are going to be a blast and yet another reason for people to visit a town voted among the top 10 spontaneous getaways in the UK ...

The full line up in date order.

l Barbara Nice: October 20.

l Richard Herring: October 20,

l Swansong October 20.

l The Thermos Museum October 20-23.

l The Sooty Show: October 21.

l Sara Pascoe: October 21.

l Comedy Club 4 Kids: October 22.

l Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show: October 22.

l George Egg: DIY Chef: October 22.

l Marc Blake- Stand-up Workshop: October 23-24.

l Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders & Steve Bugeja: October 23.

l Tony Burgess & Geoff Norcott: October 24.

l Daliso Chaponda: October 24.

l Justin Moorhouse, Paul Tonkinson & Howard Read: October 24.

l Shazia Mirza: October 25.

l Sean Percival & Archie Kelly: October 25.

l Scottish Falsetto Socks: October 26.

l The Six Wives of Henry VIII: October 27.

l Rob Rouse: October 27.

l Dick & Liddy’s Comedy Club: October 27.

l Lee Nelson: October 28.

Tickets for all the shows are available from Halifax Comedy Festival Box Office, Victoria Theatre (01422 351158), and online from www.halifaxcomedyfestival.com

Ticket bundles can be bought at discounted rates for those who want to see several shows.