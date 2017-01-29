Can you hang on for a minute?

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back in the UK and Ireland for 2017, with more screenings and action than ever before.

It comes to Hebden Bridge Picture House on April 25 featuring an evening of exhilarating adventure films.

“It’s fantastic to be back with our biggest tour yet – a reflection of the enormous appetite for adventure that UK and Irish audiences have,” says Tour Director Nell Teasdale.

“Each screening offers a real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions. And we guarantee that viewers will leave with new enthusiasm and inspiration for their own adventures too!”

The short films, starring the world’s top adventurers on exciting journeys in mind-blowing destinations, are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

This year’s UK and Ireland tour includes 14 hugely diverse films. There’s a significant focus on women in adventure (one film retells the story of the four Yorkshire mums who crossed the Atlantic).

The films are split between two different programmes, each lasting about 21⁄2 hours, with free prize giveaways at each screening.

The tour is part of the wider Banff World Tour, which travels the globeeach year, visiting nearly 50 countries and reaching more than 400,000 people worldwide.

The full film programme is available at www.banff-uk.com/films