Halifax crime writers to appear on new reality television show

A Halifax crime writing duo will be starring in a new reality television to discuss how they works of fiction have been inspired by real life crimes.

Written in Blood is a new CBS Reality TV show starting in September and will feature Halifax based RC Bridgestock, the husband and wife crime writing duo, Bob and Carol Bridgestock.

The couple write gripping realistic crime thrillers featuring a character called DI Jack Dylan which is based upon Bob Bridgestock's own 30 years serving as a policeman for West Yorkshire police, where he worked as a detective at every rank, retiring as a detective superintendent.

Along with RC Bridgestock the other authors featured in "Written in Blood" are Alex Marwood, Peter James, Angela Clarke, Luke Delaney, Elly Griffiths, Marnie Riches, Simon Kernick and Howard Linskey and Mark Billingham.

Bob and Carol, who now live in Halifax, recently completed filming for the series and ended up shooting promotional trailers in Shepperton Studios in Middlesex.

"We have loved working on this series and showing to viewers the reality that goes into our fiction. Our books show the complete investigation as it would be, and Bob draws on his 30 years of experience in murder cases to form the basis of the stories we write. Likewise I draw on my experience of 17 years with the same force as a support worker and as the partner of the man in charge." Carol said.

The series produced by Endemol Shine North for CBS Reality brings fact and fiction together as bestselling thriller writer Simon Toyne, author of The Boy Who Saw and other titles, meets RC Bridgestock and other top UK crime writers to discuss how their works of fiction have been inspired by real life crimes.

Each episode delves into a different criminal case using reconstruction, real life footage, interviews with senior police officers who worked on the cases, along with family members, key witnesses, and other experts.

Simon Toyne said: "Everyone I've ever met is obsessed with real life crimes and the people who commit them, and crime writers are no different. In this series I get to talk to some of the brightest lights in crime about the darkest criminals in history; and I absolutely loved every second of it."

Sam Rowden, Director of Programming, CBS Reality and Executive Producer on "Written in Blood," added: "Our audience consumes crime across all media, so we were keen to bring the world of crime books on screen and investigate how literature is so often inspired by the true crimes the CBS Reality audience loves to watch. A glimpse into the world of crime authors has brought a great new addition to the traditional true crime re-telling format, with Simon Toyne guiding us perfectly through this journey."