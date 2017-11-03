No more series of the Last Tango in Halifax according to star actor

An actor in the hugely popular and successful TV series the Last Tango in Halifax has said there will be no more new episodes of the BBC1 drama.

Speaking to the Radio Times Derek Jacobi said that last year’s Christmas two-parter is the last viewers will see of the show, as writer Sally Wainwright has no plans to revisit the series in the future.

When asked if the show is returning, Mr Jacobi said: “No, I’m afraid it’s not.”

One of the reasons Mr Jacobi eluded to for no more episodes being filmed is down to the busy schedule of writer Sally Wainwrights busy schedule.

The award-winning writer is focusing on a new drama, Gentleman Jack, which is based on Halifax's diarist Anne Lister, and the possibility of a third series of Bafta-winning drama Happy Valley next year.

Filming for the programme was shot throughout Calderdale and featured locations such as Shibden Park, the Shibden Mill Inn pub and Halifax Vandals rugby club in Warley.

Last Tango in Halifax was created by Sally Wainwright and follows widowers Alan Buttershaw (Derek Jacobi) and Celia Dawson (Anne Reid), who rediscover their feelings for one another when they reunite on Facebook.

Their story was inspired by Sally’s mother’s second marriage and Sally added complex family members for dramatic effect.

Most of the locations featured are now in Calderdale, but that wasn’t the case in the first series and Sally, who grew up in Calderdale, explained why.

When filming first started she intended calling the show “Antony and Cleopatra” but the BBC weren’t too keen believing the Shakespearean link might hit audience figures.

A new name was sought and Sally’s husband came up with Last Tango in Halifax which has put the town on the map in the UK and further afield.