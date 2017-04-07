Welcome to the family

The penultimate screening in Halifax Film Society’s 50th anniversary season is the Japanese film ‘Our Little Sister’.

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda and based on ‘Umimachi Diary’, one of the popular Manga series, the film tells the story of three Japanese sisters who meet their shy teenage half-sister for the first time at their father’s funeral. When she moves to the city of Kamakura to live with them, the four siblings embark on a new life of joyful discovery.

In Japanese with English sub-titles, ‘Our Little Sister’ will be shown at Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, April 9 at 7.30pm. Tel: 01422 355990.

The last film of the season will be the 1960s British classic ‘A Taste of Honey’, written by Shelagh Delaney, on Sunday, April 30. It will be attended by cast member Murray Melvin who played Geoffrey Ingham in the film.