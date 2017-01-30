Video: Take a special look inside the £6.6m Square Chapel project

The new £6.6m Square Chapel building which will transform the arts centre by creating a new extension and improved facilities on Calderdale is on schedule.

The new look square Chapel will house a main (Red Brick) auditorium; a smaller (Copper) studio space that will also double up as a cinema; a new café/bar and Box Office; new improved toilets and an entrance that will lead directly into The Piece Hall.

Square Chapel, Halifax. New extention. Martin Clarke

Contributions for the project have come from various sources including Arts Council England, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council, Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Wolfson Foundation, Monument Trust, Sir George Martin Trust as well as public donations, individual giving, businesses and fundraising events by the Centre’s circle of supporters – Friends, volunteers, staff, performers and partners.

Once completed in April it will have direct access to The Piece Hall’s interpretation centre creating a seamless cultural quarter in the heart of Halifax