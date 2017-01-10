VIDEO: Work on Square Chapel's new building progresses

This spring, Halifax will see the opening of a cultural venue it's been waiting for.

The Square Chapel Centre for the Arts will unveil an eagerly-awaited new building - and now footage has been released of the £6.6million project's progress so far.

The extended facility will include an intimate auditorium space for film screenings and workshops, a cafe-bar, improved access, new dressing rooms and toilets, a projector and sound system, a volunteer space and direct access to the nearby Piece Hall's interpretation centre in the cultural heart of Halifax.

The Capital Build Project funding has come from sources including Arts Council England, Calderdale Council, several charities and trusts and public donations.

The building, a Georgian former chapel originally opened in 1772, was purchased for just £25 by six theatre lovers back in 1988 and transformed into a vibrant arts venue.