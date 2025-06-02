A Celebration of the music and the musicians of The Traveling Wilburys

Following on from a sell out show last year, Adam Barry (Merrymouth) and Loafers return to the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough, Halifax with a brand new show featuring a star studded lineup, celebrating the music and the musicians who formed the supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.

On 21st December 2024, Adam Barry recreated the legendary concert, "The Last Waltz" by The Band, with a whole host of stars including legendary soul singer, PP Arnold, Nigel Clark (singer/songwriter with Dodgy), Chris Helme (singer/songwriter with The Seahorses) and many more at The Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough in Halifax, transforming it in to a space that honoured that magical night at The Winterland Ballroom, in San Francisco in 1976.

The show sold out within two weeks of being on sale, and now Adam returns in 2025 for a brand new show celebrating the musicians and music of the supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys. The show will feature a whole array of stars, including Chris Helme (The Seahorses), Andy Bennett (Ocean Colour Scene), Steve Pilgrim (Paul Weller), and Yorkshire's own Me and Deboe. Also joining the line up is Kirstie Kraus, who is flying in from Nashville, USA to perform exclusively for the shows. Kirstie was voted artist of the year in 2024 at the Gran Ole Opry for the Josie Music Awards. You will hear songs by The Traveling Wilburys, as well as hits from the careers of George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, and Jeff Lynne.

The show is presented by Adam, as part of the "Loafers Presents..." series of shows that are held by Mark Richardson, owner of Loafers Record and coffee shop in The Piece Hall, Halifax.

Tickets are on sale now and are available instore at Loafers, or via www.loafersvinyl.co.uk. The Saturday night performance has now SOLD OUT, but tickets are available for Friday December 12th.