A historic occasion for Halifax Minster

Halifax Minster is preparing for an historic musical performance this weekend.

This coming Saturday, April 12, will see the massed voices of Halifax and Ipswich Choral Societies, together numbering over 120 singers, in a unique performance of one of the most profound and moving works in the choral repertoire, J. S. Bach’s St Matthew Passion. This will bethe first time for over 60 years that this timeless masterpiece has been performed in this setting with double choir and orchestra on this scale.

This dramatic retelling of the story of Holy Week is often performed over the Easter period, but rarely in English. This translation into modern English by Yorkshire musicians John Longstaff and Andrew Greenan is easy to understand and will hugely enhance the meaning of the music with its universal themes of sacrifice, redemption and hope. John and Andrew will take part in the performance with John playing the continuo organ and Andrew singing the part of Jesus.

Music Director Anthony Gray says: “We are thrilled to continue our successful collaboration with Ipswich Choral Society; the second oldest choral society in the world joining forces with the oldest! As they are coming all the way from Suffolk, I’m pleased that this performance will feature a significant number of Yorkshire based musicians, including our continuo organist and co-translator, John Longstaff”.

Halifax Minster will see Bach’s St Matthew Passion performed with double choir and orchestra for the first time for over 60 years

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “Halifax Minster is a superb venue for live music. Its rich history, stunning architecture, and exceptional acoustics make it a perfect setting for performances of all kinds. This is one of the greatest pieces of music ever written and the opportunity to hear it in such a historic space is one not to be missed.”

The concert, which will also feature the choristers of both Halifax Minster and Bradford Cathedral, together with the National Festival Orchestra, will begin at 6:00pm, doors open at 5:30pm. Tickets (£22); are available from halifaxchoral.org/stmatthewpassion or from the Minster shop (open daily 12pm-4pm). This will be a family occasion, with under 18s admitted free.