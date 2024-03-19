A "proper' Yorkshire musical debuts in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can't Go Back tells the story of Jack, a cruise ship entertainer who is suave, sophisticated and only mildly addicted to late night buffets. After many years at sea, he's forced to return to Yorkshire and visit his sick mother, and his long lost love. He then experiences a world of singing in empty pubs and working men's clubs that he is NOT accustomed to.

Guided by agent Mike Davereux (who insists his surname is NOT the same as Bobby's) a Lancastrian on the wrong side of the Pennine tracks, Jack must adjust to living back with his mum, the loss of his glamorous cruise bubble and bingo. Endless bingo.

The show is an all out comedy and follows in the fine traditions of great comics such as Morcambe & Wise by featuring 'proper' jokes and comic songs. Songs including People Talk Funny In Yorkshire (which reignites a verbal war of the roses) The Song With No Consonants (sung by our resident club singer, Derek Le Dejeuner) and a rap which manages to find rhymes for Ilkley, Bingley and Cleckheaton!

Some of the Can't Go Back Cast performing at Halifax's Westgate Arcade

Produced by the team behind Limelight Theatre School in Rastrick, Can't Go Back is the culmination of the 'showbiz' experiences of its creators. James McCann (Book & Lyrics) is a former cruise ship entertainer who now works on the working men's club circuit and Mark Baker (Composer) has toured extensively as a solo act and part of vocal harmony group The Base Tones.

James says 'We can't wait to bring this story to the stage and create a brilliant night of laughter and music. I'm sure they'll recognise a few Yorkshire traditions in the story and the odd reference to the roadworks in Salterhebble!'