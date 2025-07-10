A summer of headline shows at The Piece Hall

The loveliest moment so far has to be when The Script facilitated a proposal on stage. This wasn’t a 30 second “shout out” to the happy couple, but a full-on experience where frontman Danny pulled a (not so random) woman out of the crowd to serenade her and slow dance to her favourite song. Then her partner (now fiancé) appeared on stage to get down on one knee in front of 6000 people. What a moment, there wasn’t a dry eye in The Hall! Maybe they’ll come back and get married in our stunning and versatile venue! Congratulations again to Claire and Ryan.

The wildest crowd award definitely goes to the Deftones fans, though you may be surprised to hear the metal crowds are some of the best-behaved we see. This passionate community which thrives in Calderdale really look after each other. The lost property on the night? Well, that’s a different matter. Their love of “moshing” isn't conducive to hanging on to your stuff!

We had quite a collection of phones, watches, keys and bank cards in the Visitor Centre the next day and even a passport we fortunately managed to reunite with its owner before he jetted off on holiday two days later

There’s a bit of a tie for the most dedicated and committed fans. People wanting to secure a barrier spot for Dean Lewis turned up at 2am in the morning. But a number of fans who’d been at the front for Olly Murs came straight out of the venue at 10.30pm - preparing to queue for The Script the next day!

I have to give my own shout out here to our phenomenal head of security Jade and her superb team who go above and beyond to make sure all our visitors, but especially our younger audience members are cared for. I think she’s now on speed dial for a number of concerned mums with fangirl daughters, and Jade has earned a good few fans of her own.

And my top tips from the season so far? I must mention our pre-show dining where you get the chance to eat like the stars! This delicious three course meal exclusively for gig ticket holders in our flagship restaurant The trading Rooms is the perfect start to any show! Head to the website to book.

And my ones to watch have to be the new boy band on the block Absnt Mind. This brilliant five piece with their smooth dance routines and stunning harmonies were a joy. They loved exploring the stores and popped in to visit some of our tenants, notably Rik in the Jam Shack where they did a little impromptu performance.

I’d urge you to check out our stores on gig days – as you never know who you might bump into! And on any day, they have the most amazing range of art, books, fashion, jewellery, games and gifts galore! Times are not easy for small independent retailers, a little support for them goes a long way. So if you’re a fan of small businesses – please support them. They need cheering on more than ever right now!

