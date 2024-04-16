A Very Special Sing at the Piece Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The choir, led by musical director Chris Kemp, were thrilled to be performing with the incredible Signing Choir.

After a rainy start, amazing singing and energy shown by all performers meant that the audience grew!

The choir's set delighted audience members with several singalong numbers, including John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads, Tracy Ullman's They Don't Know, and Culture Club's Karma Chameleon. It was amazing too, to watch audience members signing the song lyrics!

An absolute highlight was Gary Barlow's 'Sing', which was performed jointly with the Signing Choir. A very special piece for all, and a moving finale for the day.

Choir members would like to thank Chris Kemp, and the organisers, for providing this wonderful opportunity to perform as part of such a very special occasion.