Acclaimed trio to headline folk club's forthcoming event

Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club's next event is on May 28th at Hollins Mill, Sowerby Bridge and features folk trio Sherburn Bartley Sanders - EPK.

Following a chance meeting at Whitby Folk Festival in 1993, Chris Sherburn (Concertina) and Denny Bartley (Vocals and Guitar) have been bringing their unique sound to audiences across Europe and America, creating one of folk music’s most enduring partnerships.

Their obvious rapport made them one of the busiest acts on the folk scene, both as a duo and with their well-loved band, Last Night’s Fun. Their soul-stirring songs, exhilarating tunes and quick-witted banter ensures that no two concerts are ever the same.

​In 2016, Chris and Denny joined forces with Emily Sanders (fiddle/viola and vocals) and have since become a well-established trio, for the first time blending vocal harmonies, and strings to underpin Chris and Denny’s unique sound, as well as providing a female vocal for some songs, and bringing a repertoire of English folk songs to complement the bands more Celtic roots.​

From left: Sanders, Bartley and Sherburn

Emily was a founder member of the acclaimed trio Isambarde. She has also toured with Merrymouth (Simon Fowler, Lead Singer of Ocean Colour Scene) and regularly appears with Pete Morton and Chris Parkinson.​

Their latest album Beguile is the first to feature Chris, Denny and Emily together, and also some stellar guest performances from Martin Simpson and Andy Seward (Kate Rusby Band) and mastered by Phil Beer.​

“Chris, Denny and Emily sound good, make you smile and are a great mix – a true chemistry lesson… Superb musicians of the highest order.” Alan Wood, The Barn at Baston​

“Sherburn, Bartley and Sanders are a joy to watch… This is what music is meant to be about.” Ant Miles, Downend Folk Club