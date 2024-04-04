Aladdin's Cave of Art and Vintage returns to Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the fairs third outing and old favourites as well as new artists will be present.

Brainchild of Hebden Bridge artist Julia Ogden, Hand and Treasure is a carefully curated market featuring sellers of vintage clothing, jewellery and homewares as well as artists whose work is inspired by or incorporates vintage materials.

Organiser Julia Ogden said, "I've always been a fan of all things vintage. I used to scour flea markets and charity shops in my teens and I haven't really stopped.

Fran Buxton's unique upcycled vintage homewares will be at the fair

“20 artists and vintage sellers will be taking part, and people who can never decide between their love for art and their passion for vintage will be delighted with the selection of artists who combine the two.

Fran Buxton will be there on Saturday 13 April with beautiful mixed media pieces that embrace storytelling and include intricate needle stitch and needle weaving.

Blacksmith Maxine Hunt of Big Black House Design will be there Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April with handmade rustic metal and woodwork, furniture, sculpture and garden accessories.

And if you love jewellery and vintage pieces, Julie Robertson of Watch Piece Jewellery combines antique watch parts to create wearable art will be there Saturday 13th.

"Butterfly" upcycled watch pieces by Watch Piece Jewellery will be at the fair

With such an eclectic range of artists and sellers of vintage fashion, homewares and jewellery taking part, Hand and Treasure will be like stumbling upon Aladdin's Cave for lovers of all things vintage and vintage-inspired.